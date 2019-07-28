Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Increased Stake by $468,000 as Share Value Rose; Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased Position in Eqt (EQT) as Share Price Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.76M, down from 5.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 6.56 million shares traded or 57.39% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 197.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, up from 2,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.03. About 193,911 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 13,098 shares to 52,289 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 9,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,332 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 476,658 shares. Brinker has 13,339 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Pnc Ser Gru reported 165,768 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 21 shares. Aviance Ptnrs owns 3,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 766,546 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). London Of Virginia owns 261,864 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs reported 5,200 shares. J Goldman & Communication Lp reported 62,818 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Company Delaware owns 586 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 100,000 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 34,649 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 26,895 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.07% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 68,200 shares. Sir Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.23M shares or 4.68% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank owns 231 shares. Thomas White Intll owns 9,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 22,297 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. M&T Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 60,726 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communication reported 0.01% stake. Virtu Fincl Llc accumulated 22,914 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Jenkins Donald M. also bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, February 22. $161,745 worth of stock was bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. On Monday, April 1 the insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503. On Monday, April 1 the insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992. On Thursday, March 14 Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 6,000 shares. McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328 worth of stock or 12,660 shares.