Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Has Raised Its Holding by $468,000 as Stock Rose; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Holding by $1.21 Million

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 197.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 7,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, up from 2,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.84. About 76,691 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 25,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 780,305 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71 million, down from 805,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 5.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle CFPB, OCC Probes (Video); 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Company to Lead Innovation; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin’s Office Seeking Additional Information to Determine Scope of Wells Fargo’s Internal Investigation; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 0.05% or 344,260 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 26,941 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 615,395 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability holds 0% or 52,606 shares in its portfolio. 711,847 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Retail Bank Of Mellon has 425,316 shares. Hl Finance Ser Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 900 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 9,794 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,185 shares to 19,121 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,582 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,172 shares to 323,317 shares, valued at $25.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,325 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 9.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh reported 228,136 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communications owns 4,217 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Caxton Associates Lp holds 1.4% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs invested in 0.53% or 31,915 shares. Gladius Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 134,733 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has 0.47% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.01 million shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,085 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 67,148 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Dean Invest Assocs Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,517 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Company reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Summit Securities Gru Limited Liability holds 5,100 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital invested in 8,400 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.75% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).