Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Barr E S & Co Has Upped Holding; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake Has Upped by Ecor1 Capital Llc

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $100.26. About 65,659 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 21,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 32,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 10,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 18,024 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 233,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,146 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $194.72 million activity. Braslyn Ltd. had sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98M on Friday, March 1. Boxer Capital – LLC had sold 425,000 shares worth $29.33M.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Gru has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd has 0.09% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1.19 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ecor1 Cap Ltd Liability holds 6.76% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1.00M shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.34 million shares. 292,066 were reported by Northern Corporation. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 6,000 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Utd Automobile Association has 7,164 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Ltd has 0.03% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 151,811 shares. Td Asset holds 19,600 shares. Farallon Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.20M shares stake. Ameriprise owns 152,937 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

