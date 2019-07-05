Churchill Capital Corp (CCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Churchill Capital Corp (NYSE:CCC) and Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) compete against each other in the Pollution & Treatment Controls sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp 12 4.83 N/A -0.26 0.00 Cemtrex Inc. 2 0.06 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Churchill Capital Corp and Cemtrex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Cemtrex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Churchill Capital Corp and Cemtrex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Cemtrex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Churchill Capital Corp’s upside potential is 3.29% at a $16 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1.51% of Churchill Capital Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Churchill Capital Corp -4.04% -2.85% 16.86% 38.65% 0% 39.37% Cemtrex Inc. 10.71% -17.07% -13.2% -67.06% -79.49% 4.09%

For the past year Churchill Capital Corp has stronger performance than Cemtrex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Churchill Capital Corp beats Cemtrex Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation provides products and services to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water and air primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. It operates in four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer, and Other. The Activated Carbon and Service segment manufactures and markets granular and powdered activated carbon to remove organic compounds from water, air, and other liquids and gases. It also offers services related to activated carbon, including reactivation of spent carbon; and leasing, monitoring, and maintenance of carbon fills, as well as the ion exchange technologies for treatment of groundwater and process streams. The Equipment segment offers liquid phase equipment systems; and vapor phase equipment systems that are used to control volatile organic compound emissions, off gases from air strippers, and landfill gas production. This segment also provides ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection systems; UV oxidation equipment; UV ballast water management systems; and Ionic Separator used for the purification, separation, and recovery of products in the food, pharmaceutical, mining, chemical, and biotechnology industries. The Consumer segment offers carbon cloth that is activated carbon in cloth form for medical, military, and specialty markets. The Other segment provides granular and powdered wood-based activated carbon, coal-based activated carbon reactivation, and diatomaceous earth and perlite filtration media for use in various market applications. The company sells its products and services through a direct sales force and sales offices, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to potable water, industrial process, environmental water, environmental air, food and beverage, and specialty markets. It also operates in Africa, Canada, China, India, Latin America, and other parts of Asia. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.