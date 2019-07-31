Churchill Capital Corp (CCC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Churchill Capital Corp (NYSE:CCC) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Churchill Capital Corp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.03% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Churchill Capital Corp has 1.51% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 12.98% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Churchill Capital Corp and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 15.93% 9.74%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Churchill Capital Corp and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 4.37M 66.47M 92.58

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Churchill Capital Corp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.93

With average target price of $16.5, Churchill Capital Corp has a potential upside of 0.86%. As a group, Pollution & Treatment Controls companies have a potential upside of 46.58%. Given Churchill Capital Corp’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Churchill Capital Corp is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Churchill Capital Corp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Churchill Capital Corp -4.04% -2.85% 16.86% 38.65% 0% 39.37% Industry Average 9.10% 12.72% 20.86% 19.25% 75.47% 38.34%

Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Churchill Capital Corp’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Churchill Capital Corp.

Calgon Carbon Corporation provides products and services to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water and air primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. It operates in four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer, and Other. The Activated Carbon and Service segment manufactures and markets granular and powdered activated carbon to remove organic compounds from water, air, and other liquids and gases. It also offers services related to activated carbon, including reactivation of spent carbon; and leasing, monitoring, and maintenance of carbon fills, as well as the ion exchange technologies for treatment of groundwater and process streams. The Equipment segment offers liquid phase equipment systems; and vapor phase equipment systems that are used to control volatile organic compound emissions, off gases from air strippers, and landfill gas production. This segment also provides ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection systems; UV oxidation equipment; UV ballast water management systems; and Ionic Separator used for the purification, separation, and recovery of products in the food, pharmaceutical, mining, chemical, and biotechnology industries. The Consumer segment offers carbon cloth that is activated carbon in cloth form for medical, military, and specialty markets. The Other segment provides granular and powdered wood-based activated carbon, coal-based activated carbon reactivation, and diatomaceous earth and perlite filtration media for use in various market applications. The company sells its products and services through a direct sales force and sales offices, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to potable water, industrial process, environmental water, environmental air, food and beverage, and specialty markets. It also operates in Africa, Canada, China, India, Latin America, and other parts of Asia. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.