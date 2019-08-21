Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Lowered Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Dowling & Yahnke Raised Its Stake

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 15,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 18,241 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 33,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $78.93. About 462,472 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 11,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 51,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 3.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard National Bank holds 90,232 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 86,584 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. New York-based F&V Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 5.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 409,833 shares stake. Nippon Life Invsts Americas owns 147,630 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc has invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 32,093 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 64,479 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Shikiar Asset, New York-based fund reported 5,070 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 1.10M shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 60,760 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.57% or 69,344 shares. Bell Commercial Bank owns 33,345 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 2,852 shares to 43,623 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,555 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,935 were accumulated by Carderock Management. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 260,024 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 16,903 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company. Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 41,800 shares. Tcw has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 29,384 shares. Autus Asset Lc holds 0.05% or 4,250 shares. Cap Interest Invsts owns 9.76 million shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 3,520 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 40,466 are held by Bb&T Corp. Bowen Hanes Company Inc invested in 780,012 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.96% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). New York-based Echo Street Management Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 7,580 shares or 0.09% of the stock.