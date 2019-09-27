Church \u0026 Dwight Co (CHD) Gets Bank of America Higher Rating; Eagle Capital Management Has Lifted By $576,444 Its Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Stake

Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD)‘s Neutral rating is no longer valid. Stock research analysts at Bank of America upgraded CHD’s rating to a Buy.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) stake by 0.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc acquired 48,037 shares as Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA)’s stock declined 19.90%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 5.32 million shares with $66.00M value, up from 5.27M last quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg now has $687.18M valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 354,624 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor

The stock increased 1.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.25M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Among 6 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co has $82 highest and $67 lowest target. $74.67’s average target is 0.04% above currents $74.64 stock price. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Church & Dwight +1% after BAML upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buybacks on again at Church & Dwight – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Spruce Point Capital Management Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Spruce Point’s Ben Axler Talks Church & Dwight Short: ‘Very Simple Case’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold Church & Dwight Co., Inc. shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Fdx owns 3,322 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.43% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Papp L Roy & Associates has 0.29% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 25,262 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 2,907 are owned by Virtu Fincl Ltd Com. Bridges Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 5,227 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs owns 0.11% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,274 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 778,852 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 23,064 shares. Moreover, Qs has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 93,241 shares. Group One Trading Lp holds 0% or 1,290 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 659 shares. Metropolitan Life Commerce owns 46,706 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, makes, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.44 billion. The company??s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. It has a 31.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 30.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Spann Rick, worth $72,070. $499,268 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW. Shares for $107,715 were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty. $49,989 worth of stock was bought by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16.

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) stake by 19,762 shares to 186,282 valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,970 shares and now owns 182,584 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was reduced too.