Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose; Tyson Foods (TSN) Position Has Lifted by Strategic Global Advisors Llc

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 92.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 37,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,875 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 1.44 million shares traded or 10.50% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 60.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 15,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,601 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 25,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 903,751 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Papp L Roy And holds 24,344 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com owns 13,364 shares. South State holds 0.12% or 16,453 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 107,410 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Com owns 6,095 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Principal Group owns 0.04% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 648,008 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,039 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 159,076 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.57% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 36,631 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings owns 1.14 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communication owns 0.23% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 111,186 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 96,205 shares or 4.51% of its portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.29 million activity.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $35.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $126.38M for 35.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 20.04M shares stake. Caprock Grp Inc has 3,062 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd holds 39,741 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 591,420 shares. Gotham Asset Limited stated it has 133,677 shares. Davenport & Communications Limited Liability holds 8,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Delphi Management Ma reported 1.46% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rampart Mngmt Limited Com reported 4,888 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Quantum Cap Management invested 0.16% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 57,829 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Foundation Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 11,513 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 1.54 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 2.00 million shares.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,048 shares to 34,324 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,594 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).