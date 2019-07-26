Church & Dwight (CHD) Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Has Upped Its Stake by $1.06 Million; Tower Bridge Advisors Holding In Pfizer (PFE) Was Has Upped

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 329.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 14,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,546 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 4,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.85. About 651,827 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 5,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,243 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 billion, up from 189,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 17.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eyes on Pfizer ahead of update on DMD gene therapy – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ex-FDA chief Gottlieb joins Pfizer board – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces FDA Approval for Its Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 100 shares to 9,455 shares, valued at $763.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,550 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc Pfd A Flt.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc holds 0.06% or 14,612 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx has 2.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 22.03 million shares. The Indiana-based Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 219,486 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc has 16,678 shares. Shelton holds 0.86% or 9,228 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 62,585 shares. West Virginia-based Security Natl Com has invested 1.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincluden Mgmt Limited holds 163,008 shares. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated owns 70 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 885,005 are held by Van Eck Assoc. Bokf Na holds 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 789,077 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc reported 207,069 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,820 are owned by Coastline Tru. 220,834 were reported by Bath Savings Tru. Burns J W And holds 0.6% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 34,695 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,900 shares. Renaissance Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Somerset invested 0.4% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Addenda Capital reported 0.32% stake. Dorsey Wright Assoc reported 27,535 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 245,662 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,419 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.38% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 86,281 shares. Penobscot Inv Co accumulated 74,645 shares. 1,827 were accumulated by Tortoise Management Limited Liability.