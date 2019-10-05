Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Decreased Stake; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) Has Trimmed by $54.02 Million as Shares Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 76.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 10,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 3,218 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 1.17M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 844,328 shares traded or 61.95% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Captrust Advsr owns 200 shares. 1,400 are held by Numerixs Invest Inc. Comerica Financial Bank owns 3,996 shares. Moreover, Css Limited Liability Co Il has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1,200 shares. Invesco Limited holds 35,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 13,200 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 300,294 are held by Valinor Mgmt Lp. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1,629 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 5,493 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 4,003 shares. First Personal Ser, North Carolina-based fund reported 227 shares. 98,714 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Security Natl holds 1,150 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V by 1.71 million shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $134.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 11,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 4,009 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bessemer Gru accumulated 3.35M shares. Andra Ap reported 95,400 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 24,878 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 7,400 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 94,425 shares. Svcs Of America Inc has invested 0.15% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cetera Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 159,076 shares. Virtu Fincl Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 2,907 shares. Wedgewood Pa invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Kistler has 0.17% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 43,786 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7,226 shares to 17,608 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. 7,000 shares valued at $499,268 were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW on Monday, September 16. Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty also bought $107,715 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, September 16. 1,000 shares were bought by Spann Rick, worth $72,070 on Monday, September 16.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.15 million for 31.17 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.