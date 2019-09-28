Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake Held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Lifted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 6,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 26,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.54 million, up from 20,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 42,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 97,244 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.11M, up from 54,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 1.96 million shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Fincl Management holds 0.34% or 532 shares in its portfolio. Js Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 4.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wesbanco Bank Inc has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking invested in 3.37% or 519,647 shares. Atika Management Limited Liability Company reported 6,600 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Com reported 1,732 shares. Cibc Markets reported 0.88% stake. 28,930 were reported by Gabelli Funds Lc. 548 are held by Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 162,853 were accumulated by Tybourne Cap Management (Hk) Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 4.31 million shares. Syntal Prtn Llc has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt reported 605 shares. Nwi Mngmt Lp accumulated 80,000 shares or 12.56% of the stock.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,492 shares to 15,364 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 48,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,636 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares to 863,300 shares, valued at $37.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 36,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,090 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Co has 132,587 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Edgestream Ptnrs LP invested 0.83% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lincoln Natl holds 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 4,446 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited reported 32,467 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 62,443 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 548,964 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 92,183 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has 3,933 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc has 76,791 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 35,199 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Covington Management owns 934 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 14,953 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Service Com Ma reported 0.02% stake.

