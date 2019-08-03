Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Holder Private Trust Co Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Seatown Holdings Has Boosted Its Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stake

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 7,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 9,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693,000, down from 17,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 1.02M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 30.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 12,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $149.56. About 372,789 shares traded or 68.60% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 312,308 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Amer Gru has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 1,284 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 7.00 million shares. State Street accumulated 735,904 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.1% or 7,557 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,151 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 1,059 shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 253 shares. 3,084 are held by Brown Advisory Ltd Llc. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 161,841 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Com Ma owns 11,764 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 5,250 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 136,873 shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,465 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 649,364 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 20,535 shares. Somerset Trust Communication reported 10,675 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 7,895 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 25,129 shares. 396,864 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Llc. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 66,360 shares. Roberts Glore & Communication Incorporated Il has 5,925 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Lc reported 0.21% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Private Na invested in 9,738 shares. Liberty Capital Management reported 67,021 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Incorporated Pa accumulated 13,200 shares. 245,083 are owned by Lord Abbett And Lc. Patten Gp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. New (NYSE:RTN) by 4,151 shares to 13,864 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Strat Mun Opptys (MAMTX).