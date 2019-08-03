Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Valuation Rose While Reik & Co Has Cut Stake by $1.31 Million; Sabal Trust Co Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Raised by $3.49 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 1.13 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 43,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 406,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.81M, up from 362,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Capital owns 140 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 375,632 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 785,568 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 100 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Whittier accumulated 2,800 shares. Amer Insur Co Tx invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Limited Company holds 0.19% or 9,985 shares. 94 are held by Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 27,992 shares. Adirondack Trust, New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt reported 2.41% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Federated Investors Pa invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 214,468 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 221,072 shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,896 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

