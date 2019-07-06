Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Stock Price Rose While Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Boosted by $525,187 Its Holding; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 69,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,560 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 342,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 1.68M shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 7,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,623 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 275,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 529,228 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $14.47 million activity. DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D sold $9.29 million worth of stock or 139,320 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,751 shares to 306,273 shares, valued at $39.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial (NYSE:BR) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,597 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag holds 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 20,600 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 536 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has 0.13% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 13,500 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 9,874 shares. 320,947 were accumulated by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. United Financial Advisers Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 9,814 shares. 31,175 are owned by Waverton Invest Ltd. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 13,364 shares. Orrstown Fin Services Inc stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Parkside Bank & Trust And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 549 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.05% or 4,250 shares in its portfolio. 242 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Com. Waratah Advsr Limited owns 109,612 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 24,616 shares.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.60 million for 8.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity.

