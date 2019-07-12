Church & Dwight (CHD) Position Has Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 97.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 21,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 176,390 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 3.05 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares to 58,946 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 496,557 are held by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Sns Financial Lc invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rothschild And Asset Management Us owns 1.03 million shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. 252,930 were accumulated by Cypress Mngmt Limited Company. Charter Tru stated it has 36,891 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Alta Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 25,187 shares. 206,911 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.29% or 119,965 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,156 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 22,830 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.92M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 219,528 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Raymond James And reported 1.95M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorp holds 0.31% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Osborne Mgmt Ltd accumulated 62,144 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.92 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C has 1.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 2.96 million shares. Leavell Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.08% or 9,700 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 2,330 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 4,253 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). M&T Financial Bank has 116,558 shares. Btim Corp reported 0.68% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). New England Research Management holds 3.85% or 80,000 shares. Whittier Trust reported 2,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cibc Ww Markets Inc has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio.