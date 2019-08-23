Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Increased Its Position by $12.62 Million; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Increased Holding in Metlife (MET) by $546,084

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 13,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 178,749 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 165,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 2.36M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET)

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 39.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 177,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 625,332 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54 million, up from 447,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.52. About 177,383 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 25,500 shares to 9,270 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,857 shares, and cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – CSRwire.com” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 113,831 shares to 634,907 shares, valued at $45.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 10,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,101 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

