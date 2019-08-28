Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Holder Reik & Co Has Lowered Its Position by $1.31 Million as Shares Rose; Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stake by $16.91 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 249,114 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 418.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 109,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 135,997 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 26,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131.02. About 46,264 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JLL); 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 29/03/2018 – Two JLL leaders among Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 131,690 shares to 4,647 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 65,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,380 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).