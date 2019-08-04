Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shares Rose While Reik & Co Lowered Holding; Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Share Value Declined While S Muoio & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $356,400

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 277,891 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 1.13M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Looking Beyond The Election – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (ETF:DIA) – A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dividend Stocks Already Rewarding Shareholders In 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight: Be Thankful When Good Companies Are Punted To The Curb – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Chesley Taft Associates Lc owns 134,087 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 11,066 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc has 1,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Covington Management accumulated 0% or 750 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.93% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 3.38 million shares. 18,754 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.23% or 12,675 shares. Enterprise Fin Ser Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 19,546 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,064 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 259,052 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 57,446 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication reported 203 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt invested 0.09% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 35,778 are held by Gamco Investors Et Al. 12Th Street Asset Com Lc reported 23,276 shares stake. Davenport And Ltd holds 45,320 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc stated it has 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Eam Llc accumulated 19,633 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co accumulated 15,399 shares. Selz Cap Ltd Llc reported 50,000 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.04% or 18,152 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Grp One Trading LP has 4,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Assetmark holds 25 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 1.26 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 15 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.