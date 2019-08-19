Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Value Rose While Reik & Co Lowered Position by $1.31 Million; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Decreased Its Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Stake by $437,989; Share Price Declined

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 40,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 43,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 37,156 shares traded or 94.36% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Company accumulated 9,595 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.11% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co holds 3,192 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Howland Capital Management Ltd Co has 8,410 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 0.15% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sky Inv Gru Ltd Company owns 0.37% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 14,290 shares. 259,052 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. 193,122 were accumulated by Investment House Ltd Company. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.37% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.07% or 57,953 shares. Bp Public Lc has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Field & Main Comml Bank has invested 0.08% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

