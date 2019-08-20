Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose; Moon Capital Management Has Raised Its Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Holding by $373.32 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 524,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.86 million, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 547,656 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 30,730 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 billion, up from 24,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 35,518 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Net $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 43,200 shares stake. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Company owns 9,985 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability holds 1.22M shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.18% or 94,107 shares in its portfolio. 400 were accumulated by Cordasco Fincl Network. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Co invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 750 were accumulated by Covington Capital. Pennsylvania Tru Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,500 shares. 574 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 449,302 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company reported 16,903 shares. Bancorp holds 0.09% or 105,360 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa has invested 3.9% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 234,200 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $233.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GPI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 2,537 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 73,065 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) or 136 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Victory Cap has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 6,689 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 24,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 50,308 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,234 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,667 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,830 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 21,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Gru Inc reported 152,776 shares. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Lsv Asset invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).