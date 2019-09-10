Church & Dwight (CHD) Position Upped by Great West Life Assurance Company; Kestrel Investment Management Has Raised Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stake by $4.53 Million

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 263,451 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 38,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 250,972 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 212,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 2.24M shares traded or 61.24% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 13,652 shares to 113,438 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.97M shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

