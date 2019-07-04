Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $10.26 Million; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Lifted Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $7.39 Million as Shares Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 144,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,578 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.04 million, down from 524,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 1.32 million shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500.

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.17M, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY AVERAGE LOANS OF $951.0 BLN, DOWN $12.6 BLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $15.59 million activity. $9.29M worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were sold by DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 9,098 shares to 189,820 shares, valued at $15.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div Tr (BOE) by 99,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv accumulated 16,189 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Magnetar Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,323 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 175,617 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 163,626 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.07% or 46,108 shares. Hrt Finance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,039 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank invested in 0.18% or 50,744 shares. Sun Life reported 418 shares. Bamco Inc Ny accumulated 0.21% or 683,232 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Co reported 23,056 shares stake. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 6,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% or 190,365 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Nomura Asset Limited has 0.05% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 36.08 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

