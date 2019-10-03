Church & Dwight (CHD) Shareholder Wbi Investments Boosted Its Holding; Holder Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Bank Of America (BAC) Holding

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 10,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 35,432 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 25,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 171,585 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD)

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 76.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 82,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,802 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, up from 108,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 20.52 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $83m in awards; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 21,517 shares to 72,368 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 23,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,713 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. On Monday, September 16 Spann Rick bought $72,070 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 1,000 shares. 704 shares valued at $49,989 were bought by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $499,268 was bought by FARRELL MATTHEW.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.