Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Holder Ami Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $11.66 Million; Hallmark Capital Management Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Position as Shares Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 164,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 712,161 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.73M, down from 876,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $74.77. About 507,610 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 63,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, down from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.23. About 177,064 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 114,918 shares to 391,462 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 17,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.20 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Macquarie Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 43,200 shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 67,195 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 163,400 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 2.95M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1.19M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cypress accumulated 7,948 shares. Korea Inv invested in 0.05% or 154,834 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 12,385 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 8,467 shares. 4,253 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. Addenda Inc has 0.32% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 61,076 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 46,343 shares to 213,960 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq by 64,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR).

