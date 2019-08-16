Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Shareholder Private Trust Co Has Decreased Position by $549,256 as Stock Rose; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake by $12.59 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 839,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 22.36 million shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 07/05/2018 – HISTADRUT: ISRAEL HEALTH MINISTRY OPPOSES CLOSURE OF TEVA PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 7,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 9,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693,000, down from 17,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 1.07 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares to 100,265 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,609 shares to 18,759 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 7,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Clean Yield Gp has 0.08% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 2,754 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers, a California-based fund reported 3,192 shares. Moreover, Advsr Preferred Ltd has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 195 shares. Salem Counselors Inc reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 4,253 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 78,077 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Pinnacle Associates owns 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 2,840 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.05% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason reported 12,072 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement has 10,751 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Carroll Fin Associates has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).