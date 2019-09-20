Church & Dwight (CHD) Market Valuation Rose While Ellington Management Group Lifted Stake; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Trimmed Vmware (VMW) Holding by $2.10 Million; Share Value Declined

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 134.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 12,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 157,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35M, down from 170,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $150.48. About 599,757 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,870 shares to 198,036 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 15,700 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc accumulated 9,500 shares. Riverhead Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2,100 shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv holds 157,039 shares. Scotia Cap reported 11,979 shares. Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 18,619 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 215,597 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 88,707 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 6,277 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 40,268 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 106,416 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $420.51M for 36.88 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,200 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 68,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,154 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,644 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 2.13% or 271,872 shares in its portfolio. Torray Limited Company has 10,756 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 282,899 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.14M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al owns 0.16% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 285,860 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 94 shares. Blackrock holds 20.70M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 22,138 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 148,479 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 87,207 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.07% or 11,466 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.12% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 5.98M shares.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. On Monday, September 16 the insider Spann Rick bought $72,070. On Monday, September 16 the insider Price Penry W bought $49,989. 1,500 shares were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty, worth $107,715 on Monday, September 16.