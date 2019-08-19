Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shareholder Reik & Co Lowered Holding; Franklin Resources Increases Stake in Aes (AES)

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 263.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 123,686 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 34,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 5.17M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Sullivan Wa owns 74,510 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.03% or 20,873 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% stake. Us Fincl Bank De reported 156,332 shares. Comgest Glob Sas holds 1.94 million shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 439,600 shares. 92,622 were accumulated by Qs Limited Co. Legacy Partners stated it has 28,478 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 25,926 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Saturna Cap owns 1.22M shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Ser has 0.3% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 70,824 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 562,242 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp stated it has 416,600 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 123,110 shares to 809,530 shares, valued at $26.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,196 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Investment Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 95,561 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fmr Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17.32 million shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 202,729 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Artemis Management Llp owns 1.20 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 198,093 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 2.84 million were reported by Capital Guardian Trust. Usa Portformulas invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fairfield Bush And holds 0.11% or 17,751 shares. Lpl Limited has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 13,713 shares.