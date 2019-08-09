Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Value Rose While Reik & Co Cut Its Holding; First Long Island Investors Has Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stake as Stock Declined

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 69,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 154,946 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, down from 224,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 563,340 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 168,094 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,580 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 3,711 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Liability Company accumulated 38,801 shares. reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Endurance Wealth Management holds 134,445 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 24,710 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 20,042 shares. Jump Trading Lc owns 0.26% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 11,142 shares. Fil has 32 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.02% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Forbes J M Llp owns 7,640 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.28% or 1.08M shares. Wendell David reported 214,468 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (ETF:DIA) – A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Is Too Expensive For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Church & Dwight Co.Inc. (CHD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Church & Dwight to Acquire FLAWLESS Brand for $475 Million Plus Earn-out – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight: A Solid Firm With Strong Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Company has 0.22% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 415,351 shares. Sit Inv Assoc owns 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,025 shares. Tpg Gru (Sbs) invested in 1.52M shares. Cna Financial owns 33,367 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Dubuque State Bank Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp owns 3,355 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 85,968 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. 67,615 are owned by Moody Retail Bank Division. M&T Retail Bank owns 128,257 shares. 40,516 are owned by Blair William Il. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1,515 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr has invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 86,972 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cognizant Names Sandra Wijnberg to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parnassus Fund Comments on Cognizant – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.