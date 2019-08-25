Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Holder Reik & Co Cut Stake by $1.31 Million; First Amern Finl (FAF) Stake Maintained by Secor Capital Advisors Lp

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 899,458 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 12,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 39,222 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 27,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 526,251 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc (Put) by 3,000 shares to 700 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Media Invt Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 99,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,480 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 168,482 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 7,797 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Sigma Planning reported 4,921 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Becker Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 5,813 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Channing Ltd Liability Co holds 0.44% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 187,138 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 0.11% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 45,219 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co reported 1.46 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advsr Cap Management Limited Co owns 7,613 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 4,301 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 791,551 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 29,257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kepos Capital LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.08% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Co holds 13,321 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.73% or 159,984 shares in its portfolio. 49,536 are owned by British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation. Atlanta Management L L C reported 2.96 million shares. Clean Yield has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). The California-based Dorsey Wright & has invested 0.47% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 700,957 shares. 49,174 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Co. Manchester Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.12% stake. Northern holds 2.95 million shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Lc has 102,800 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.06% stake. Covington Cap Mgmt accumulated 750 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). First Citizens Financial Bank Company invested in 24,332 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

