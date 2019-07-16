Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Market Value Rose While Private Trust Co Has Decreased Holding by $549,256; Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Shareholder National Investment Services Lifted Its Position

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 7,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693,000, down from 17,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 502,701 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 6,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 1.17M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C has 3,458 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry owns 266,797 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 3,700 shares. Grimes And Communications invested in 0.02% or 2,977 shares. 3,495 were reported by Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability. Stadion Money Management Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Miller Investment Mgmt LP holds 0.51% or 28,320 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 618,041 shares. Strategy Asset Managers holds 156,284 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 5.42 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Fayez Sarofim & Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc holds 15,426 shares. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 36,781 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And has 15,170 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares to 8,485 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,014 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “St. Louis companies land on Forbes’ 2019 list of Best Employers for Women – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Emerson buys Canadian software and automation businesses – St. Louis Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Fox Business” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Profiting From Cycles With Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Looks Expensive Given Its Growth Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At CAGNY Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight: Spotlighting A Soon-To-Be Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,535 shares to 28,128 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).