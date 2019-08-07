Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Holder Reik & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $1.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; De Burlo Group Has Cut Position in Cintas (CTAS) as Stock Value Rose

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 1.47 million shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $257.19. About 395,345 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 75,950 shares to 103,150 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower New (NYSE:AMT) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E had sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106 on Thursday, February 14. 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.33M for 30.05 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.