Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Federated Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.83 Million as Share Price Rose; Cove Street Capital Has Boosted Its Mattel (MAT) Position

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 25,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 214,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, down from 240,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.74 million shares traded or 34.66% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 94.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 157,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 323,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 7.20 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Appoints Ynon Kreiz CEO, Replacing Margo Georgiadis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – MATTEL – KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Margo Georgiadis to Step Down to Pursue New Opportunity; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Will Likely Experience Incremental Decline in Revenue From One of Its Largest Retail Partners; 18/05/2018 – MGA Chief Sought to Run Combined Firm; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Mattel ‘BB-‘ Rating, Off Watch; Outlook Neg; 21/05/2018 – MATTEL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 118,100 shares to 416,100 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 113,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,262 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. DOLAN MICHAEL J had bought 30,000 shares worth $418,800. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J also bought $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares. On Thursday, February 21 Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 71,425 shares. $171,356 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was sold by Eilola Michael J..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 131,252 shares to 842,002 shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 53,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,610 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

