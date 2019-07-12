Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Decatur Capital Management Raised Stake by $2.39 Million as Stock Price Rose; Confluence Investment Management Increased Position in Innophos Holdings (IPHS) by $757,560

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 25,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,924 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 119,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Innophos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 39,524 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 35.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 33,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,128 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 83,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 369,845 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold IPHS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 18.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc has 508,375 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Prudential Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 32,952 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 35,725 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 8,840 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,800 shares. Teton Advsr has 0.02% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 7,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 1.10 million shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 37,891 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 4,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 63,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 19,410 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Smallcap 600 Growth Index (IJT) by 20,907 shares to 52,123 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orix Corp. Ads (NYSE:IX) by 5,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,769 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Co holds 0.05% or 6,058 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.48% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.8% or 163,626 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Assetmark has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Somerville Kurt F has 0.1% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 7,000 shares. Decatur Capital stated it has 1.61% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd owns 25,998 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28.47M shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,430 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has invested 0.12% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 709 shares stake.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27,445 shares to 46,534 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 97,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,681 shares, and cut its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).

