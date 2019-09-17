Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Trimmed Stake by $45.34 Million as Share Value Rose; Coatue Management Decreased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $8.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 79,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.33M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98. About 725,371 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 621,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.02 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 1.18M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 47,152 shares to 58,481 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 16,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Mgmt Llc holds 1.42% or 1.65 million shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pnc Service Group invested in 0% or 44,904 shares. 67,982 were accumulated by Greenwood Cap Associates Lc. Bluestein R H And Company owns 3,500 shares. Jnba has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alps Advsr reported 0% stake. Element Cap Management Limited invested in 0.16% or 23,545 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 80 shares. Atlanta Capital Communication L L C owns 350,571 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 18,947 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.16% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,465 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 385,698 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited invested in 2,543 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 38.89 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $656,972 activity. Price Penry W had bought 704 shares worth $49,989. $499,268 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was bought by FARRELL MATTHEW.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning holds 0.01% or 3,960 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Investment Mngmt invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 640 were accumulated by Trustmark Savings Bank Department. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability holds 13,245 shares. Guardian Trust owns 628,237 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd has invested 0.83% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.12% or 186,039 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv stated it has 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Boston Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 118,164 shares. 93,241 are owned by Qs Ltd Co. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn holds 700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Registered Invest Advisor invested 0.58% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 4,446 were accumulated by Lincoln Natl Corp. Franklin Resource reported 815,072 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 915,000 shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $569.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).