Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shareholder Reik & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.31 Million; Coastline Trust Co Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $658,735

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 11,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 70,237 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 59,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 899,458 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cibc Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,236 shares. 573,897 were reported by Fort Washington Invest Oh. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Co holds 41,225 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. America First Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 253 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 273,088 shares. Moreover, Harvey Mgmt has 1.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mississippi-based Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 1.03% or 180,654 shares. 188,850 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 15,279 shares. 8,676 are held by Plante Moran Financial Ltd Company.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,845 shares to 60,943 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,350 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Gru has 0.12% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 7,948 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.1% stake. Carret Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.96% stake. Ca holds 31,050 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 495,944 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.23% stake. Charter Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 11,997 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company owns 430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.16 million were reported by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,889 shares. Boston Advsr Llc reported 126,897 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock.