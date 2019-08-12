Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shares Rose While Dnb Asset Management As Lowered Its Stake by $422.10 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose While 13D Management Trimmed Holding

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 1.42 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 5,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 44,570 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 billion, down from 50,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 954,284 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,223 shares to 30,071 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset has 0.49% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.70 million shares. Advent Int Ma reported 1.68% stake. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 39,188 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 212 shares stake. Oakworth Cap holds 203 shares. 7,091 were accumulated by Colony Gru Ltd Liability Co. Contravisory Investment Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,047 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.67M shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pacific Glob Inv owns 14,555 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amg Natl Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,000 shares. Anchorage Cap Grp Limited Liability stated it has 5.80 million shares. Westwood Grp holds 0.04% or 54,020 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Company owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ami Asset Corporation reported 712,161 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 400 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 700,957 shares. 82,394 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Columbus Circle stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,430 shares. Edge Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 50 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability has 11,354 shares. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 57,953 shares. Focused Wealth Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,700 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 692 shares to 24,779 shares, valued at $1.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).