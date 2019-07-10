Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Value Rose While Marco Investment Management Decreased Holding by $440,200; Cam Group Holding A Trimmed Its American Tower New (AMT) Position as Valuation Rose

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 1.97 million shares traded or 52.88% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 22,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414.92 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.31. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.15 million shares to 4.07 million shares, valued at $479.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 7,243 shares. 51,203 shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A, worth $8.45 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 6,004 shares. The New York-based Bessemer Secs Ltd has invested 0.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 14,840 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 44,886 shares. 30,442 were accumulated by Park Corporation Oh. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.36% or 36,003 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Lp invested in 10,800 shares. Bar Harbor owns 53,228 shares or 5.84% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fil stated it has 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 1.72% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 65,871 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 48,850 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.03% or 326 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 17,450 shares. Mai Mngmt stated it has 13,738 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Communications Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0.03% or 400 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 785,568 shares. 16,453 are held by South State Corporation. Decatur Capital Management Incorporated reported 117,128 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital Fund Sa has 0.04% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 73,624 shares. 36,631 were reported by Sg Americas Secs. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,433 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 33,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.03% stake. Toth Fincl Advisory owns 57,490 shares. First Trust Com invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.29 million activity.

