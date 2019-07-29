Church & Dwight (CHD) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Decreased Holding by $3.03 Million as Stock Price Rose; Btim Stake in Us Bancorp (USB) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Btim Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 58,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.38 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 3.92M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 42,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,626 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 206,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 620,148 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,949 shares to 11,899 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 7,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,877 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 36.60 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29,753 shares to 55,389 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 54,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

