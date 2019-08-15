Church & Dwight (CHD) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $2.39 Million; Banc Of California (BANC) Market Valuation Rose While Price Michael F Boosted Its Holding

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 337,101 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 33,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 117,128 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 83,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 1.54M shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

More important recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 13,196 shares to 45,039 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 97,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,681 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated invested in 19,031 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 35,081 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0.17% stake. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.05% or 2.95M shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.3% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 37,718 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas invested in 0.96% or 21,301 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited reported 0.06% stake. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 156,332 shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.62% or 9,900 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 1.57% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 134,445 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,245 shares. Capital Invsts stated it has 0.3% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc holds 67,021 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs owns 1,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Natl Company has 0.6% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) CEO Jared Wolff on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Banc of California, Inc. Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Using Up to $75000000 of Cash Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banc of California declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banc of California Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.