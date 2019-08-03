Church & Dwight (CHD) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $324,257; Axis Cap.Holdgs.Ltd. (AXS) Stock Value Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Decreased by $1.74 Million Its Stake

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Axis Cap.Holdgs.Ltd. (AXS) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 32,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 152,452 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 184,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Axis Cap.Holdgs.Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 492,962 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 96,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 100,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 1.13 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 79,121 shares. Strs Ohio reported 7,538 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.05% or 16,224 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 119,115 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% or 63,025 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.1% or 478,633 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru accumulated 305 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 26,440 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd owns 0.06% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 3,973 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Lp owns 73,623 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset owns 1.42M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 352,086 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 16,231 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $58.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) by 177,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 117,128 were accumulated by Decatur Management Inc. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 9,985 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 94 were reported by Harding Loevner L P. House Lc owns 193,122 shares. 7,893 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited. Hrt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management has 1.63% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). State Street Corp reported 13.15M shares. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.07% or 57,953 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.44% or 122,467 shares. Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,625 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 4,331 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

