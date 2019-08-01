Church & Dwight (CHD) Valuation Rose While Marco Investment Management Lowered Holding by $440,200; As Wesbanco (WSBC) Share Price Declined, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Boosted Position by $513,162

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) by 1809.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% . The institutional investor held 13,885 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, up from 727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Wesbanco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 18,108 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC WSBC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, WESBANCO WILL ADD ONE FARMERS DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco Will Add One Farmers Director to Its Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income; 25/05/2018 – Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Again Names WesBanco A Winner Of The Columbus Metro Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO AND FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORP

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 475,403 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSBC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 0.50% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 251 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill owns 359,919 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 78,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. City Hldg holds 7,172 shares. Boys Arnold owns 14,535 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 44,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Voya Invest Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Macquarie Ltd has 1.46 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Basswood Management Ltd Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 153,389 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.07% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 5,861 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 14,572 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited holds 29,670 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 5,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street owns 1.06 million shares. 703,323 are held by Geode Mgmt Limited Company.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 5,858 shares to 34,981 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 64,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.17% or 141,600 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 648,150 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt invested in 1.63% or 153,158 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg has invested 0.53% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sun Life owns 418 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 567,695 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 0.04% or 16,147 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 2,864 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.43% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Principal reported 648,008 shares stake. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Limited has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.23% or 12,675 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 186,833 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. The New York-based Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has invested 0.48% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,685 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.