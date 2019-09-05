Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Decatur Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $2.39 Million; As Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stock Declined, Srs Investment Management Decreased Stake by $40.83 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 1.44 million shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 31/03/2018 – Fox’s lngraham to take week off as advertisers flee amid controversy; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Now Sees Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018 After Projecting Approximately Flat Adjusted in Feb; 09/04/2018 – Aeroflot Takes Four TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN, LEADING SOFTWARE PROVIDER, TO BRING

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 33,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 117,128 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 83,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.19. About 921,868 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,169 shares to 172,847 shares, valued at $32.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 97,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,681 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Management Inc invested in 73,935 shares or 2.15% of the stock. 193,903 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Cambridge Tru owns 12,967 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ranger Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 21 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Axa invested in 255,751 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 260,024 shares. Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 206,996 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Tru has invested 0.19% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Vident Invest Advisory, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,354 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 6,735 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 3,000 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $71.05 million for 18.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 88.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 37 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 170,242 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 39 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 73,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Jpmorgan Chase reported 474,137 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 500,948 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 29,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Profund Advsr reported 0.16% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) has 0.89% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

