Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Rose While Reik & Co Decreased Stake by $1.31 Million; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined, Tower Research Capital Trc Has Boosted Stake

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 10,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,534 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 21,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.79. About 4.66M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 411,447 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $15.59 million activity. Another trade for 139,320 shares valued at $9.29M was made by DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 34,424 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 4,400 shares. Coastline invested in 10,820 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 11,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta owns 0.28% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 416,600 shares. 5,925 are held by Roberts Glore & Inc Il. Strategic Financial Svcs owns 35,536 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 163,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Llc. Pennsylvania Trust has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,500 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 13,169 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,433 shares. Adage Capital Gru Lc holds 0.05% or 301,274 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Decatur Inc invested in 117,128 shares.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $126.02 million for 35.78 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.