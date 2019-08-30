Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Has Upped Its Holding; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Declined, Payden & Rygel Lifted by $2.28 Million Its Position

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 54,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 647,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30 million, up from 592,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 955,607 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TODAY; 08/03/2018 – Shelley Leibowitz, Former Morgan Stanley and World Bank CIO, Joins Endgame Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS NO ACQUISITIONS FORESEEN IN ASSET MANAGEMENT IN THE SHORT TERM – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO: RATES, CORP CREDIT WERE `A LITTLE SOFTER’; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Pretax Margin 26.5%; 16/05/2018 – New pollution rules in the shipping industry will only increase demand for distillates, Morgan Stanley warns; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in WageWorks; 18/04/2018 – SIEMENS AG SlEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 138 FROM EUR 136; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 19/03/2018 – ALUMINUM IS MORGAN STANLEY’S PREFERRED METAL AFTER PRICE FALL

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 268,669 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14M, up from 261,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.36. About 83,776 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company reported 828,754 shares stake. Nomura Holdg has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). M&R Cap Inc owns 1,140 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.36% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 5.06 million shares. Clough Cap Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 181,400 shares. New England Rech & Mngmt Inc invested in 11,275 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bollard Group stated it has 0.27% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 433,365 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 46,978 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Aperio Gru has invested 0.15% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Company has invested 0.61% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.24% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 18,350 shares to 69,226 shares, valued at $19.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,800 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Investors Expect US Fiscal Stimulus? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Church & Dwight to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 126,788 shares to 23,048 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 33,039 shares. 14,290 were reported by Sky Inv Group Lc. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 118,005 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,827 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 32 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt invested in 141,600 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Tdam Usa reported 17,450 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bright Rock Management Ltd owns 0.67% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 28,000 shares. Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has invested 0.09% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). American Natl Insurance Com Tx holds 182,560 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.38% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 271,040 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 0.1% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% or 82,394 shares in its portfolio.