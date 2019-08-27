Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Share Value Rose While Reik & Co Has Decreased Its Holding; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Triple Frond Partners Has Upped Stake

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 381,104 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88 million, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $276.5. About 784,374 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.