Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Holder Reik & Co Cut Stake; As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Baxter Bros Trimmed Position

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $200.93. About 1.07 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.74 million shares traded or 34.66% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

