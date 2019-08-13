Church And Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Price Rose While Capital International Has Trimmed Its Stake; Adelante Capital Management Holding in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Has Cut by $7.14 Million as Stock Rose

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Church And Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 31,050 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 36,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Church And Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 1.23 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 264,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 516,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10M, down from 781,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 514,121 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc Cl A by 1,310 shares to 6,620 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd Adr by 117,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 847,588 shares. Williams Jones Associate Lc invested in 55,886 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 403,658 shares stake. Bath Savings Trust reported 220,834 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 175,617 shares. 170,841 are owned by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il reported 3,520 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bartlett Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Notis stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). U S Invsts stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Addenda Cap Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Llc owns 54,729 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). House Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.49% or 193,122 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 179,416 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Invesco Limited reported 0.05% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 569,699 shares. Gradient Invs holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 16,897 shares in its portfolio. 310 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.48% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Amp Invsts, Australia-based fund reported 707,566 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 566,930 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.69 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 19,318 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 130,412 shares to 882,822 shares, valued at $41.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

