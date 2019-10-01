Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Holder Quadrant Capital Management Has Cut Position by $428,437; 3M Company (MMM) Market Valuation Declined While Cahill Financial Advisors Trimmed by $458,450 Its Stake

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 3.18M shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 45,528 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 51,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 1.75 million shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 30.97 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

