Chunghwa Telecom Co LTD (CHT) Holder Crow Point Partners Trimmed Holding by $3.44 Million as Shares Declined; Sankaty Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $1.25 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (CHT) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 95,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 51,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 147,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 29,412 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES FALL 3.05% Y/Y :2412 TT; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Mar Rev NT$17.49B Vs NT$18.04B; 08/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Upgrades to VCAS Ultra from Verimatrix to Secure New Premium UHD/4K Services; 13/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MAY APPLY FOR TAIWAN ONLINE-BANK LICENSE: EDN; 25/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Up 4.9%; Volume Doubles; 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Apr Rev NT$17.31B Vs NT$18.55B; 06/03/2018 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Feb Rev NT$2.05B; 04/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 1Q Net Profit NT$8.73B Vs NT$9.59B; 28/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Jumps 4.8%

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 277,085 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 125,000 shares to 316,001 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pipe International Hol.

More notable recent Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Chunghwa Telecom Reports Un-Audited Consolidated Operating Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chunghwa Telecom: Wireless Growth May Not Resume Until 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chunghwa Telecom Is A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chunghwa Telecom’s Outlook In 2019 Is Negative – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag reported 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,370 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Miller Investment Lp invested in 0.4% or 28,795 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,224 shares in its portfolio. 183,204 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Md Sass Investors Svcs Inc owns 359,202 shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Incorporated stated it has 21,442 shares. James invested in 4,345 shares. Old National Bankshares In has 0.05% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 16,644 shares. Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 837 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp owns 535,625 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bb&T Corp owns 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 9,548 shares.