Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $363,580; Cumberland Partners LTD Lowered Its Transcanada (TRP) Stake by $916,960; Share Value Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 32,915 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 43,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 62,188 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Apr Rev NT$17.31B Vs NT$18.55B; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES NT$ 17.5BLN :2412 TT; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups; 27/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM TO BUILD DESIGN CENTER FOR NT$12B: COMM. TIMES; 28/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Jumps 4.8%; 07/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Apr Rev NT$2.20B; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s April Subscriber Numbers (Table); 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: CHT ties up with Tata to offer cross-border IoT services; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Mar Rev NT$17.49B Vs NT$18.04B; 06/03/2018 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Feb Rev NT$2.05B

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 20,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 49,644 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 70,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 1.23 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results; 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 114,606 shares to 809,212 shares, valued at $43.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 21,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU).